SPFL: Rangers ‘dossier’ lacks ‘a single shred of evidence’

Rangers’ much-anticipated ‘dossier’ into alleged wrongdoing by the SPFL has been dismissed by the authorities as “lacking a single shred of evidence”.

The Ibrox club had accused the SPFL of “bullying and coercion” following last month’s controversial vote to end the lower leagues’ season and called for the resignation of chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal advisor Rod McKenzie while an independent investigation was carried out.

Auditors Deloitte were brought in by the league’s governing body to examine the circumstances surrounding Dundee’s decisive vote but no impropriety by the SPFL was uncovered.

The passing of the resolution allowed the SPFL to finish the lower league season early and granted them the power to call the Premiership as it stands should there be insufficient time to conclude it before the new season starts.

Rangers criticised the “narrow scope” of that inquiry and demanded further action.

However, after issuing a 200-page document to the other 41 clubs ahead of an EGM next week to vote on a probe, there appears little to substantiate their claims.

“It is now a month since Rangers accused the SPFL of bullying and corruption relating to the Dundee FC return,” said an SPFL statement.

“If Rangers have any good reason for Neil Doncaster and Rod McKenzie to be suspended, we have yet to see it.” – SPFL

“Since Rangers publicly demanded the suspension of the SPFL’s chief executive and legal counsel, everyone in Scottish football has waited patiently for them to present their case.

“However, an initial examination of their ‘dossier’ has failed to identify a single shred of evidence to support Rangers’ vociferous claims of corruption, bullying and coercion by SPFL staff.

“If Rangers have any good reason for Neil Doncaster and Rod McKenzie to be suspended, we have yet to see it.”

It has been reported that the expansive document drawn up by Rangers covered the following points of contention:

Accusations that SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster held back key information from clubs and being ‘the guiding hand’ who determined the league’s actions.

Claims the SPFL could be liable for up to £10million in refunds to broadcasters by ending the season prematurely.

Claims that Doncaster suggested the SPFL handed over a sponsorship deal to Sky Sports which was significantly below the league’s market value.

Queries over why SPFL lawyer Rod McKenzie issued four ‘cease and desist’ requests to Ibrox chairman Douglas Park – insisting he blocked their bid for a new resolution.

Queries over a letter sent to UEFA outlining how Scotland’s clubs wanted the season over before any vote had taken place.

Claims that questions on why Dundee performed a voting U-turn remain unanswered.

Given the reported contents of the Rangers document, the explosive evidence many had been anticipating has yet to materialise.

If there is nothing more significant, some will ask what the fuss was about.