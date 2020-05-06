Snappy Shopper now UK-wide after Spar deal

Biggest contract secured

Mark Steven: ‘home delivery in the convenience retail arena is growing’

Snappy Shopper’s convenience store home delivery platform is now available across the UK after the Dundee based firm sealed a partnership with SPAR wholesaler AF Blakemore.

It will see Dundee-based Snappy Shopper’s mobile app and web-based platform offered in up to 250 of Blakemore Retail’s company-owned stores and its independent retail estate.

Mark Steven, chief executive of Snappy Shopper, said: “This is our most significant development to date and a clear sign that home delivery in the convenience retail arena is growing.

“AF Blakemore is one of the biggest wholesale and retail businesses in the UK and we’re delighted to be partnering with them.”

Mr Steven added: “This functionality drives incremental new sales for our top stores in excess of £10,000 per week, with our top-performing store achieving £39,800 in a single week from home delivery during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Our model, designed and built specifically for the convenience store market, is based entirely on working with retailers to drive incremental new sales into their businesses which, in turn, assist retailers in supporting the needs of their communities – it’s very much a gamechanger for this important retail sector.”

AF Blakemore’s retail managing director, Matt Teague, said a trial of the app in the Wrexham area had performed well.

“We are very pleased to partner with Snappy Shopper. As a convenience store operator we have an important role to play in local communities, particularly in the current climate ensuring that vulnerable customers who are unable to visit shops at this time still get their groceries.”

The platform provides local retailers with a powerful ecommerce home delivery solution, with the most successful platform stores regularly achieving £10,000 per week in home delivery sales. The average basket spend is £21.52 and has increased to £32.49 during the coronavirus pandemic.

The app automatically highlights participating stores in the shopper’s local area and allows them to order and pay via card or cash.