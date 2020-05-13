Shop local to ensure stores survive crisis says council

Many firms now online

Shop local: the council is backing small stores (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh council has appealed to residents to shop locally to help ensure the city’s range of independent stores survive the coronavirus lockdown.

More businesses are adding online services, including home deliveries, to ensure they remain in contact with customers,

They include gyms offering virtual keep-fit classes and independent bars and restaurants making doorstep deliveries.

New directories such as Localburgh, the Edinburgh Lockdown Economy, Locally and Edinburgh Social Enterprise are offering information on local firms.

Council Leader, Adam McVey, said: “Life during lockdown doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy or support our local high streets and there are now so many ways we can back the Edinburgh businesses we know and love. If you want your favourite places to still be there for you when the outbreak is over, please be there for them now.”

Supporting local businesses has never been more important – Garry Clark, FSB

Depute Leader, Cammy Day, said: “As a Council, we have been doing all we can to provide advice and business rates support during these difficult days. We’ve paid out £70m in coronavirus business support grants so far to around 5,400 businesses.

Garry Clark, the East of Scotland Development Officer for the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Shopping locally, online or otherwise, has been a firm feature of lockdown and is likely to remain with us for some time to come.

“Small local shops are ideally placed for the increasing number of people staying at home right now and there is huge potential for this to become part of our lives when the lockdown process eventually begins to unwind.

“Supporting local businesses has never been more important but it has never been easier either.”

House calls: Cameron Bell and Emma Roeder

A husband and wife have launched an online artisan food delivery service in Edinburgh after shelving plans to open a boutique grocery store in the capital.

Cameron Bell and Emma Roeder, who are behind Roeder & Bell, hope the online service will also help give food brand suppliers a boost whilst restaurants are closed during the Covid-19 crisis.

The couple’s focus is entirely on local and independent brands and they have partnered with Raeburn Fine Wines.

Suppliers include: George Bower Butchers; I J Mellis, Yester Farm Dairies; The Edinburgh Butter Co; Union of Genius; Aye Pickled; Dr Wills; Yorkshire Dama; East Neuk Kilnhouse; Ocelot Chocolate; Heather Hills Farm; Pekoe Tea; The Source Coffee Co; Jarvis Pickle; Rora Dairy; Au Gourmand; David Lowrie; Charles Stamper, and Company Bakery.

Roeder & Bell is the latest to join a number of home delivery services around the country.

Glasgow-based restaurant supplies firm Connect has extended its app platform to support independent retailers, while the Dundee-based Snappy Shopper has built a UK-wide network serving convenience stores.