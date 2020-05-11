Sedgwick relocates to refurbished Sentinel

Property

Sentinel: first completion

Risk management firm Sedgwick International UK is moving its 200 Glasgow staff to the refurbished Sentinel office building in Waterloo Street.

It is the first Grade A refurbishment to complete in 2020. The work was undertaken by Ardstone Capital on behalf of the Ardstone Regional Office Fund.

Sedgwick will occupy 18,268 sq ft following the move from Bath Street.

Phil Reid Associates, with joint agent Knight Frank, acted on behalf of the Fund while Square Foot Consulting advised Sedgwick International UK.