Scots accountants sign up for launch of payroll body

New network

Neil Cameron: one of three Scots leading the new group

Three Scotland-based accountants are involved in a new UK-wide membership organisation, aimed at raising the profile of the payroll profession.

Neil Cameron at Chiene + Tait, has joined forces with Michael McAllister at Johnston Carmichael, Linda Kelly at French Duncan and a further eight colleagues from firms across England to launch the Payroll Bureau Association (PBA).

The PBA is designed to represent payroll specialists by providing a strong support network, including lobbying HMRC on legislative and technical issues, and promoting professional qualifications to enhance standards.

The new group is also focused on tackling a current skills shortage in the sector.

The new organisation, which has already signed up 180 members, will hold its inaugural meeting in early June before developing a detailed operating framework.