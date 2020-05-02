Scotland loses North America flights until October

Blow to travellers

By a Daily Business reporter |

United: no flights until October (pic: company website)

Direct flights between Scotland and North America will not resume until the autumn at the earliest.

United Airlines has scrapped plans to reinstate flights between Edinburgh and New York Newark from 1 July and has announced 24 October as the earliest date for resuming scheduled services.

United has already cancelled daily summer flights between the capital and both Chicago and Washington DC. It has also scrapped daily summer flights between Glasgow and New York.

American Airlines has said it would not operate its Edinburgh-Philadelphia service this summer.

Other airlines suspending transatlantic flights from Scotland include Air Canada, which will not fly between Toronto and Edinburgh and Glasgow over the summer.

United’s decision is a serious setback to business travellers with interest in the US and Canada.

A spokesperson for United, told The Scotsman: “We continue to adjust our schedule to address the significant decrease in demand resulting from the Covid-19 crisis.

“Our May schedule is down 90% and this weekend’s schedule change includes the removal of 13 international long-haul markets for the full summer season, and the suspension of seasonal services to Naples, Venice, Porto, Lisbon, Edinburgh, Barcelona, Madrid, and Santiago de Chile.”

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Edinburgh Airport said its flights schedule was subject to continuing change.

A spokesman said: “We’re currently in a very fluid and complex situation which will become clearer as we understand better the exit to lockdown in the UK and in other countries that we serve.”

Airlines across the world have been among the biggest casualties of the coronavirus pandemic with easyJet grounding all its planes and both British Airways and Ryanair announcing big job cuts.