Scotland 5G Centre names top duo to boost tech links

The Scotland 5G Centre, which was set up in October last year to accelerate the adoption of faster broadband, has made two significant appointments.

Julie Snell becomes chairman, having recently concluded her role as CEO and director of Bristol is Open, the city’s smart infrastructure and computer network company. In February 2019, she was named one of the UK’s top smart city leaders.

Paul Coffey is taking up the role of CEO. As an experienced telecommunications expert, he will lead the centre on to its next stage of delivery.

Mr Coffey brings extensive industry experience to the Scotland 5G Centre, having established his own consultancy practice and previously worked at EE, where he played a key role in establishing the UK’s first deployment of 4G services in rural communities.

Ms Snell said: “The Covid19 pandemic has shown us how important it is to ensure everyone has access to good quality connectivity.

“Business, healthcare and education, amongst others, are all having to adapt to more digital ways of working. For me, innovation should improve the quality of people’s lives – particularly technology that focuses on the end user and can engage all diverse groups into the digital world.

“One of my key focus areas will be to support inward investment in 5G technology into Scotland, working with government bodies, companies and academic institutions to explore new opportunities.”

Mr Coffey said: “5G opens up many exciting opportunities and has the potential to deliver significant value to people across Scotland – I look forward to making sure the Scotland 5G Centre plays its part in making that happen.”