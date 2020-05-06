Sabey joins Glasgow office of law firm Gilson Gray

Law

Law firm Gilson Gray has appointed Mark Sabey as legal director in the firm’s Glasgow real estate division, bringing the team up to 10.

Originally from London, Mr Sabey is an England-qualified solicitor with more than 17 years’ experience in commercial property, land management and renewables.

His new role will see him assisting in developing and growing the firm’s existing client base in these areas.

He trained and qualified in London before moving to Reading and working for Shoosmiths. He moved to Scotland in 2007 where he joined Semple Fraser until 2013. Most recently, he was a director with Burness Paull.