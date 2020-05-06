Main Menu

Law

Sabey joins Glasgow office of law firm Gilson Gray

| May 6, 2020

Law firm Gilson Gray has appointed Mark Sabey as legal director in the firm’s Glasgow real estate division, bringing the team up to 10.

Originally from London, Mr Sabey is an England-qualified solicitor with more than 17 years’ experience in commercial property, land management and renewables.

His new role will see him assisting in developing and growing the firm’s existing client base in these areas.

He trained and qualified in London before moving to Reading and working for Shoosmiths. He moved to Scotland in 2007 where he joined Semple Fraser until 2013. Most recently, he was a director with Burness Paull.

Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Vikki Melville

Insurance lawyer Melville steps up at Clyde & Co

Law firm Clyde & Co has appointed Vikki Melville as managing partner for Scotland, taking overRead More

Vardy Dundee Car Store

Daily Business Live: Lockdown update; car sales plunge

4.45pm: London closes higher, US rises The FTSE 100 stayed in positive territory on coronavirusRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.