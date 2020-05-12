Ryanair to resume 40% of flights under strict health checks

Carrier back in business

The Irish airline has instigated changes

Ryanair has announced plans to have 40% of normal flight schedules operational from 1 July.

The Irish airline said it will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights.

The move is subject to Government restrictions on intra-EU flights being lifte and effective public health measures being put in place at airports.

From July, Ryanair will restart flying from most of its 80 bases across Europe. There will be fewer daily/weekly frequencies on trunk routes, as the company works to restore some services on the widest number of routes, rather than operating high frequency services on a small number.

Passengers will be expected to observe effective health measures to limit the Covid-19 virus.

These include fewer checked bags, check in online, downloading boarding pass to the passenger smart phone, as well as undergoing temperature checks at airport entry and wearing face masks/coverings at all times in the terminal and on board aircraft.

All Ryanair aircraft are fitted with air filters similar to those used in critical hospital wards and all aircraft interior surfaces are disinfected every night with chemicals, which are effective for over 24 hours.

“While temperature checks and face masks/coverings are the cornerstone of this healthy return to service, social distancing at airports and onboard aircraft will be encouraged where it is possible,” said the company.

Ryanair cabin crew will wear face masks/coverings and a limited inflight service will be offered of pre-packaged snacks and drinks.

All onboard transactions will be cashless. Queuing for toilets will also be prohibited on board although toilet access will be made available to individual passengers upon request. Ryanair encourages passengers to regularly hand wash and use hand sanitizers in airport terminals.

It is important for our customers and our people that we return to some normal schedules – Eddie Wilson, Ryanair

As a temporary further public health measure, while EU States emerge from their respective Covid-19 lockdowns, Ryanair will require all passengers flying in July and August to fill in details (at the point of check in) of how long their planned visit will be, and also their address while visiting another EU country, and this contact information will be provided to EU Governments to help them to monitor any isolation regulations they require of visitors on intra-EU flights.

CEO Eddie Wilson said: “It is important for our customers and our people that we return to some normal schedules from 1 July onwards.

“After four months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families, allow people to return to work, and restart Europe’s tourism industry, which provides so many millions of jobs.

“Now that Europe’s States are allowing some gradual return to normal life, we expect this will evolve over the coming weeks and months.

“With more than six weeks to go to 1 July, Ryanair believes this is the most practical date to resume normal flight schedules, so that we can allow friends and families to reunite, commuters to go back to work, and allow those tourism based economies such as Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, France and others, to recover what is left of this year’s tourism season.