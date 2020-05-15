Main Menu

Rose joins Lindsays during ‘challenging’ time

| May 15, 2020

Law firm Lindsays has hired commercial property lawyer David Rose who will operate from its Dundee office.

Mr Rose has joined the firm as a partner from Dentons.

Lindsays’ managing partner, Alasdair Cummings, said: “Our commercial property offer is an important part of our growth plans in the coming years, and David’s appointment will be key to meeting our ambitions.”

Mr Rose said the move has the added benefit of enabling him to return to his roots in Dundee to work with, and be part of, the community.

“There is little doubt that the post-COVID commercial property market will be challenging.

“However, with increasing numbers of new finance and investor players who are more nimble and have differing views on risk, interesting projects with good potential returns should still get finance even if the larger lenders slow down for a while.

“On the far side of this crisis, there may well be a greater demand for more creative innovative commercial property which works for the new post-COVID normal.”

