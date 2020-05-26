Reid leaves Michelin for top role at NMIS

Top hire for R&D centre

New role: John Reid will lead R&D in manufacturing

John Reid, who spent his career with tyre firm Michelin and has been leading the rebirth of its Dundee plant as an innovation park, is leaving to spearhead Scotland’s latest industrial initiative.

Mr Reid has been hired as chief executive of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, a flagship facility being built next to Glasgow Airport and which was recently granted planning permission.

He was general manager of the Michelin tyre plant and worked with the French company, workforce and political leaders to set up the Michelin-Scotland Innovation Parc, aiming to bring new businesses to the site.

He joined Michelin’s UK headquarters in Stoke-on-Trent before spending time at the company in France. He moved to Dundee in 1992 as a production manager and went on to hold numerous roles including personnel manager and operations manager before leading the plant.

Mr Reid was one of the original members of the independent advisory body, the Fair Work Convention, a member of the Scottish Apprenticeship Advisory Board and a Director of the Centre for Engineering Education and Development.

NMIS aims to transform skills, productivity and innovation in Scotland by strengthening links between industry, academia and the public sector.

The nucleus of the group will be a fully digitalised factory of the future, skills academy and collaboration hub that will bring manufacturers together to work on the development of innovative new technologies and products.

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

It will support manufacturing and engineering firms of all sizes and from all sectors across the country, and internationally, to innovate and grow their businesses.

NMIS is operated by the University of Strathclyde and supported by Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, High Value Manufacturing Catapult, Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Funding Council and Renfrewshire Council.

Mr Reid takes up his new position in August, adding to the leadership team which includes Sarah Jardine, who joined as chief operating officer from medical technology company Optos, and Chris Dungey who was appointed research director after a spell with manufacturing research and innovation centre, The Welding Institute.

This is a mission that is now even more important as the world economy finds new ways of working – John Reid, NMIS

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, said: “The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created some exceptionally challenging conditions for the whole economy, and manufacturing is no exception.

“The crisis has also underlined just how crucial a strong, innovative and diverse manufacturing sector is for Scotland, with many manufacturers supplying vital equipment for the health and social care response.

“Under John’s leadership, the work of the NMIS will be an absolutely crucial element of Scotland’s integrated system of support for the sector as we seek to protect its long-term prospects, and ensure we have vibrant manufacturing industries for future generations.”

Mr Reid, said he had “dedicated his entire career so far to the development of large scale manufacturing in Scotland and said it was ‘”a mission that is now even more important as the world economy finds new ways of working and recovers from the impact of Covid-19.”