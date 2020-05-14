Persimmon opens offices as housing border split grows

Builder follows guidelines

The house builder will reopen offices

Persimmon will reopen sales offices in England from tomorrow as the cross border stand-off over the housing sector show few signs of ending.

The York-based builder said its ability to open quickly has been aided by its decision not to furlough staff which has enabled it to retain skilled labour and ensured operational continuity.

It began a phased return to work on its construction sites in England and Wales on 27 April.

“This process continues to progress smoothly and to plan. During the week beginning 4 May 2020 c. 65% of production capacity had been restored,” it said in a statement.

The group’s businesses in Scotland remain in shutdown, pending further guidance on a restart timetable from the Scottish Government which has advised that all non-essential construction sites remain closed.

Persimmon is among 20 signatories to a letter sent to the First Minister asking for a phased return to work in Scotland so that unfinished work can be completed.

In the eight weeks ended 10 May the group secured 1,351 gross private sales reservations, with a total of 1,300 legal completions being made in the same period.

The company said that, working within the bounds of social distancing restrictions, it was able to complete activity to ensure that no customers were left in a vulnerable position through this period.

David Jenkinson, CEO, said: “We support the (UK) Government’s view that the housing sector has a key role to play in the UK’s economic recovery.

“The urgent need for new homes has not been diminished by COVID-19 and the new measures announced by the Government will re-open the housing market and allow people to get moving again.

“Our sales colleagues can now begin to return to site but staff and customer safety remains our first priority and we have put in place new protocols and training procedures to enable them to restart operations safely.

“Persimmon is open for business and we are looking forward to welcoming customers back to site and continuing to play our part in rebuilding Britain’s economy.”