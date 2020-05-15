Pawprint closes funding round ahead of target

1,200 investors sign up

Eco-mission: the Pawprint team with Christian Arno, far right

An Edinburgh company which has developed an eco-app enabling individuals to measure their carbon footprint raised £363,440 from more than 1,200 investors in a crowdfund which closed last night.

Hosted by Crowdcube, the Pawprint crowdfund went live on 14 April and within six hours had smashed through its original £100,000 target.

Among its backers is BrewDog co-founder James Watt, Scott McCulloch co-founder at TheVeganKind, and Hugh Little retired head of acquisitions at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Pawprint previously raised £580,000 from a group of angel investors including Oli Norman of Itison and Kevin Dorran from Dietchef.

Its advisory team includes Mike Berners-Lee, a leading authority on carbon footprint measurement, academic and author of ‘How Bad Are Bananas’, ‘There’s No Planet B.’; Sarah Ronald, founder and MD of NileHQ, the leading service design agency; and Tom Ellis, creator of Pawprint brand mascot, Bjorn the bear, and creative director of Treehouse24.

Christian Arno, Pawprint founder and CEO, said; “We’ve always said that in order to win the fight against climate change we need many people all willing to take collective action for the good of the planet and we now have over 1000 reasons to be optimistic.”