Orinsen defies slump to secure market foothold

Client wins

Tom Forster: ‘exceptional circumstances’

One of Scotland’s newest property agencies has defied odds of surviving the coronavirus lockdown by unveiling a series of client wins.

In January a team from Eric Young & Co – Andy Bain, Tom Forster and Anna Hansen – joined the company’s eponymous founder to launch Orinsen.

Within weeks the market began to contract, but in March the new firm was appointed joint agent along with CBRE for Dundee’s Overgate shopping centre, which is owned by L&G Property.

With the country firmly in lockdown in early April, Orinsen was named retail agent at Straiton retail park on the outskirts of Edinburgh, owned by Orchard Street Investments.

Mr Forster said: “We are living in exceptional circumstances and there is no market unaffected by the impacts of Covid-19. The retail sector is facing challenging times, we cannot deny that.

“However, we are continuing to experience a lot of interest across the retail and mixed-use sectors as retailers and investors plan ahead for a future that will emerge quite differently from what has gone before.

“2020 has been more eventful than us, or anyone, could have predicted. The whole Orinsen team are working throughout this period of lockdown and looking ahead to the future.”

CBRE is one of two agencies appointed to Ayrshire’s flagship regeneration project.

It has been appointed jointly with Graham & Sibbald to lease out the 48,000 sq ft Grade A building at the heart of the HALO enterprise and innovation hub in Kilmarnock.

The £63m hub is built on a 23-acre site, formerly the Johnnie Walker bottling plant. It is due to open in Spring next year.