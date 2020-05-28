October date for Scottish Open at Renaissance Club

Part of revised schedule

East Lothian is set to welcome the world’s best golfers to its shores later this year with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open rescheduled for The Renaissance Club in October.

The tournament, one of the Rolex Series, was postponed when the European Tour was halted due to the coronavirus crisis in early March.

The new date will see Austrian Bernd Wiesberger defend his title from 8-11 October.

The Scottish Open was one of a number of events confirmed by the Tour as part of a revised schedule which sees golf resume on July 22 with a run of six tournaments over six weeks in Britain.

The British Masters at Close House near Newcastle will be the opening tournament in July. That will be followed by the English Open at Marriott Forest of Arden in Birmingham from 30 July – 2 August before the English Championship at Marriott Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire from 6-9 August.

The Celtic Classic and the Wales Open will take place in successive weeks at Celtic Manor before the UK Championship at The Belfry on August 27-30.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “Without question we have had to think differently about the remainder of our 2020 season which is reflected in today’s announcement.

“As golf’s global tour, diversity is ordinarily one of our biggest strengths, but in this instance it has become one of our biggest challenges.

“Initially, therefore, based on the expert guidance we received, playing in clusters, in one territory, is the best option in terms of testing, travel and accommodation.”

Pelley has also revealed that he expects players to agree to wear microphones in featured groups during the six-week ‘swing’.

With events being played without spectators, the Tour has come up with this innovative idea for competitive golf in a bid to appeal to TV viewers.

“Covid-19 allows you permission to try things a little bit differently,” he added “I think you have to be as creative as you possibly can when you are playing behind closed doors.

“It really comes down to how open you are, how creative you are and how your players want to embrace change. This is the time for us to do some things completely differently.