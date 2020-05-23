Newspaper sales slump during lockdown

Circulation down

The fall in sales was not as severe as some feared

The Financial Times and the i newspaper suffered the biggest falls in London-based national newspaper sales during the first five weeks of the lockdown.

While sales fell sharply across the sector they were not as severe as some feared as many retail outlets remained closed and people stayed at home.

Sales of both the Daily Record and Sunday Mail, owned by Reach (formerly Trinity Mirror), fell below 100,000.

Figures are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain with more owners declining to disclose data. News UK, publisher of The Sun and Times titles, is now keeping its circulation data private and will now only share it, in confidence, with agencies.

Last year Newsquest, which publishes a number of local weekly and regional daily titles, including The Herald, pulled all of them out of ABC auditing.

The Telegraph pulled out of ABC reporting at the start of this year saying it was no longer a “key metric”. Publishers are increasingly looking to subscriptions and other metrics to measure success in the digital age. News UK has said it is focusing on the total brand reach figure provided by audience measurement company PamCo.

All titles have seen a rise in digital readers, but digital advertising has not replaced the loss of print advertising, forcing many to cut costs.

The latest data from the Audit Bureau of Circulations includes the final week of March.

Publication ABC total for April (from start of lockdown) ABC total for March (2-22) 2020 % change month-on-month Metro FREE 398,787 1,326,213 -70% The Sun Private 1,210,915 Daily Mail 944,981 1,132,908 -17% The Sun on Sunday Private 1,013,777 The Mail on Sunday 836,743 952,914 -12% Evening Standard FREE 423,285 700,191 -40% The Sunday Times Private 647,622 Daily Mirror 363,082 442,610 -18% The Times Private 365,880 Sunday Mirror 303,747 354,375 -14% Daily Express 234,373 289,393 -19% Daily Star 219,275 276,453 -21% Sunday Express 217,915 252,118 -14% i 134,553 215,640 -38% Daily Star – Sunday 144,251 163,695 -12% The Observer 129,415 156,174 -17% Financial Times 88,756 146,373 -39% Sunday People 118,026 134,931 -13% The Guardian 106,003 129,961 -18% Sunday Mail 91,099 104,608 -13% Daily Record 87,551 102,906 -15% Sunday Post 73,959 84,607 -13%