Circulation down
Newspaper sales slump during lockdown
The fall in sales was not as severe as some feared
The Financial Times and the i newspaper suffered the biggest falls in London-based national newspaper sales during the first five weeks of the lockdown.
While sales fell sharply across the sector they were not as severe as some feared as many retail outlets remained closed and people stayed at home.
Sales of both the Daily Record and Sunday Mail, owned by Reach (formerly Trinity Mirror), fell below 100,000.
Figures are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain with more owners declining to disclose data. News UK, publisher of The Sun and Times titles, is now keeping its circulation data private and will now only share it, in confidence, with agencies.
Last year Newsquest, which publishes a number of local weekly and regional daily titles, including The Herald, pulled all of them out of ABC auditing.
The Telegraph pulled out of ABC reporting at the start of this year saying it was no longer a “key metric”. Publishers are increasingly looking to subscriptions and other metrics to measure success in the digital age. News UK has said it is focusing on the total brand reach figure provided by audience measurement company PamCo.
All titles have seen a rise in digital readers, but digital advertising has not replaced the loss of print advertising, forcing many to cut costs.
The latest data from the Audit Bureau of Circulations includes the final week of March.
|Publication
|ABC total for April (from start of lockdown)
|ABC total for March (2-22) 2020
|% change month-on-month
|Metro FREE
|398,787
|1,326,213
|-70%
|The Sun
|Private
|1,210,915
|Daily Mail
|944,981
|1,132,908
|-17%
|The Sun on Sunday
|Private
|1,013,777
|The Mail on Sunday
|836,743
|952,914
|-12%
|Evening Standard FREE
|423,285
|700,191
|-40%
|The Sunday Times
|Private
|647,622
|Daily Mirror
|363,082
|442,610
|-18%
|The Times
|Private
|365,880
|Sunday Mirror
|303,747
|354,375
|-14%
|Daily Express
|234,373
|289,393
|-19%
|Daily Star
|219,275
|276,453
|-21%
|Sunday Express
|217,915
|252,118
|-14%
|i
|134,553
|215,640
|-38%
|Daily Star – Sunday
|144,251
|163,695
|-12%
|The Observer
|129,415
|156,174
|-17%
|Financial Times
|88,756
|146,373
|-39%
|Sunday People
|118,026
|134,931
|-13%
|The Guardian
|106,003
|129,961
|-18%
|Sunday Mail
|91,099
|104,608
|-13%
|Daily Record
|87,551
|102,906
|-15%
|Sunday Post
|73,959
|84,607
|-13%