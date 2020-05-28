New date for COP26 climate summit in Glasgow

UN talks

The talks take place at the SEC

Climate change talks which were intended to take place in Glasgow in November have been rescheduled for next year.

The COP26 UN summit will now take place between 1 and 12 November 2021 after being called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was expected to go ahead at Scottish Events Campus, which has been turned into a make-shift overspill hospital, although it has not been used.

Dozens of world leaders will now descend on Glasgow next year for what have been billed as the most important round of talks since the global Paris Agreement to tackle climate change was secured in 2015.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said: “While we rightly focus on fighting the immediate crisis of the coronavirus, we must not lose sight of the huge challenges of climate change.”

Mr Sharma, who is also the UK government’s business secretary, added: “With the new dates for COP26 now agreed we are working with our international partners on an ambitious roadmap for global climate action between now and November 2021.

“The steps we take to rebuild our economies will have a profound impact on our societies’ future sustainability, resilience and wellbeing and COP26 can be a moment where the world unites behind a clean resilient recovery.

The UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Patricia Espinosa, said: “If done right, the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis can steer us to a more inclusive and sustainable climate path.”

Matthew Pennycook, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Climate Change, said: “The context will have changed beyond recognition but the importance of the COP26 UN climate change conference to averting climate and ecological breakdown will remain unchanged.

“The announcement that COP26 will now take place in November 2021 provides the certainty that governments, civil societies, businesses and investors need to ensure the conference is a success.

“With seventeen months to prepare, there can be no excuse now for nations not to significantly boost their climate ambitions in line with the Paris Agreement and for the UK Government to lead the way with an enhanced 2030 climate pledge that put us on the path to achieving net zero”.