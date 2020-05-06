Musselburgh cancels Ladies Day race meeting

Offer to punters

Ladies Day is the East Lothian course’s premier meeting (pic: Terry Murden)

Musselburgh Racecourse has cancelled Stobo Castle Ladies Day nedxt month as expected following confirmation by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) that all scheduled fixtures in May and June will not go ahead.

The premier raceday, which attracts a capacity attendance of 10,000, was due to take place on Saturday 6 June – the same as the Epsom Derby.

The East Lothian track also announced that next year the 2021 Ladies Day will move to a new peak-summer slot in August.

Racegoers who purchased tickets in advance will be given the option of transferring tickets to the 2021 Stobo Castle Ladies Day or receiving a full refund.

The date switch will provide Musselburgh with a midsummer high quality race day, and with Musselburgh’s equally prestigious Derby Day fixture taking place in early June, it provides an excellent balance to the course’s Flat season.

Stobo Castle Ladies Day will continue to offer the well-established winning formula of competitive horse racing with a focus on fashion, glamour and first class entertainment from leading DJs, hosts, musicians and dancers.

Jenni Watts, marketing director at Stobo Castle Health Spa, said: “While it was disappointing but not a surprise that Ladies Day 2020 has been cancelled due to the unprecedented circumstances we all face, we are excited about the prospect of supporting Musselburgh with the new 2021 August race day fixture.

“Our commitment to sponsoring Ladies Day over many years has helped grow the event in to year-on-year success with capacity attendances and we are confident that this will continue when Stobo Castle Ladies Day moves to its new August berth.”

Musselburgh Racecourse senior operations and commercial manager, Sarah Montgomery, said: “The safety of our staff and customers is paramount and the decision leading to the cancellation of this year’s Ladies Day was not unexpected.

“Stobo Castle Ladies Day is one of the most successful race days in the UK and sells out in advance every year. By moving the raceday to an August date and retaining Derby Day in early June, we are anchoring our summer Flat season with two highly prestigious fixtures which will appeal to both our casual and seasoned racegoers.”

Customers who pre-purchased tickets for 6 June have been offered the option of transferring tickets to Ladies Day in 2021 or a full refund. Those who booked online will be contacted by email, while those who purchased tickets by telephone or in person at the racecourse are asked to email musselburghracecourse@eastlothian.gov.uk<mailto:musselburghracecourse@eastlothian.gov.uk

Sarah added: “The racecourse office remains closed so there may be a short delay in responding to inquiries but Musselburgh staff are working to manage the transfer of Ladies Day tickets and to issue refunds.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience as we deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our operations and respond to circumstances and conditions which change on a weekly basis.”