Murray's TV tennis for NHS; Pure Radio expands

May 29, 2020
Jamie Murray

Jamie Murray: ‘challenging times’ (pic: SNS Group)

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast a televised ‘behind-closed-doors’ indoor tennis tournament featuring Jamie Murray, which will raise a minimum of £100,000 for NHS Charities Together. 

The seven-time grand slam doubles and mixed doubles champion will take part in ‘Schroders Battle of the Brits’, a six day event taking part at the Lawn Tennis Association’s headquarters in Roehampton. 

Sponsored by Schroders, the tournament will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video, while Eurosport and the Tennis Channel will broadcast the event outside the UK. 

Murray said: ‘The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone, and we see this event as our way of giving back. 

“A lot of work has gone in to make sure this could happen and we are very excited to be able to bring an action packed week of tennis, while raising valuable funds for NHS heroes to say thank you for the amazing work they have done.’

Peter Harrison, group chief executive of Schroders, added: “It is an honour to be able to support Jamie Murray and his team.”

Bye bye Wave, hello Pure

DC Thomson Media is closing Wave FM and extending the reach of Pure Radio Scotland across Tayside and into Perth.  

Pure radio is a mainstream Scottish-centric commercial radio station and will launch into the wider areas from July.

Adam Findlay, Head of Radio at DC Thomson Media, said: “We’re thrilled to be extending the reach of Pure Radio into new areas.” 

