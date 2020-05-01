Ministers back first phase of by-pass housing scheme

Garden district go-ahead

New garden village off the bypass near Gogar

A plan to build 1350 homes on green belt land off the Edinburgh bypass has been approved by the Scottish Government.

The first phase of the Garden District – Redheughs Village – will include 330 affordable homes and provide a primary school, neighbourhood centre, convenience retailing and a 40-acre park.

Ministers approved the proposal from Murray Estates following the reporter’s recommendation.

They concluded that the development is sustainable, would contribute significantly to housing land supply, and is located in close proximity to public transport links.

David D. Murray: ‘decision is perfectly timed’

David D. Murray, managing director of Murray Capital Group, parent company of Murray Estates, said: “The country’s entire focus is, quite rightly, on tackling the immediate health and economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, as the health emergency subsides, the scale of the economic one will become clearer and attention turns to how we address that.

“Shovel-ready projects like the first phase of the Garden District development, which represents a £450 million investment in the Scottish economy, will be key to supporting the longer-term economic and societal recovery. The decision is perfectly timed in that regard.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“We are delighted to have the Scottish Government’s support, and look forward to working with them and others as Murray Capital continues to invest in Scottish enterprises and major projects.”

Jestyn Davies, managing director of Murray Estates, added: “We are delighted to be delivering much needed and high quality housing for Edinburgh and will begin work on the site infrastructure once we have secured detailed planning and it is safe to do so.”

Background

The first phase of the Garden District proposal has been in the planning process since 2015.

It was approved 10 votes to one by City of Edinburgh Council’s planning committee in May 2016 and endorsed 35-17 by the full council in June 2016.

Objections from Royal Bank of Scotland and Science & Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA) were withdrawn ahead of the proposal being referred to the Scottish Government for final determination.

It is estimated that the development will support nearly 150 FTE jobs by year five and maintain 137 jobs sustainably from its ninth year onwards.