MGB Biopharma closing in on ‘gold standard’ drug

Miroslav Ravic: the world urgently needs new anti-infective treatments

MGB Biopharma says its new drug has the potential to become the new gold standard for treating a deadly intestine infection in hospitals.

The Glasgow company today announced the successful conclusion of a phase two clinical study into MGB-BP-3, used to treat Clostridium difficile Infection (CDI).

It is a serious and often life-threatening infection of the large intestine and is the most frequent cause of diarrhoea in hospitals and care homes. In the US alone, there are almost half a million cases every year associated with around 30,000 deaths; three people die of uncontrolled CDI each hour in the US.

MGB Biopharma is backed by a range of investors, led by Edinburgh-based business angel investment syndicate, Archangels. Other investors include Barwell, Tricapital, Syndicate Room and the Scottish Investment Bank. The company has also received support for its clinical programme from Innovate UK.

Dr Miroslav Ravic, CEO of MGB Biopharma, said: “As the recent COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated, the world urgently needs new anti-infective treatments so we can be better prepared for new threats.

“MGB-BP-3 would bring a new, vastly improved paradigm to the treatment of CDI which would reduce the morbidity and mortality caused by this dreadful infection.”