Malcolm secures ‘biggest’ lockdown industrial deal

Big deal: Malcolm will use facility for storage

Malcolm Group has agreed what is believed to be Scotland’s biggest lockdown industrial deal by taking 67,000 sq ft of warehouse space at Westway Park in Renfrew.

The logistics company will use the facility off the M8 for short-term storage requirements.

Rob Large, director of owner Canmoor said: “We always adopt a practical and ‘can do’ approach and were able to provide the right product and terms to meet Malcolm’s key business requirements.”

Iain Davidson, of joint agent Colliers International added: “Malcolm has a long history with Westway. The space requirement was time-sensitive and we were able to conclude the deal within six days of viewing.”

Westway is located in the heart of the Glasgow Airport Investment area, which is one of the key City Deal projects that will benefit from £39.1m of inward investment over the next 10 years.

This will deliver significant infrastructure investment to the area including a new two-lane bridge over the White Cart, directly linking Westway with the investment area and airport.

Other key occupiers at Westway include Doosan Babcock, AMG Group, JW Filshill, Malin Fabrication, the NHS and Strathclyde University.

Westway joint agents are Colliers International and JLL. The Malcolm Group was represented by Pollock Property Advisors.