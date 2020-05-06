Leahy backs wearable tech spin-out PlayerData

Former Tesco chief's support

Former Tesco chief executive Sir Terry Leahy, pictured, is among a group of investors providing £750,000 to wearable tech startup PlayerData.

The funding will support its market entry and its next phase of growth.

The funding round enables PlayerData to fast-track the launch of its sports team and individual athlete products. PlayerData EDGE is a dual hardware and software offering that allows teams and individuals to access performance data and transform the way they train by tracking speed, distance covered and positioning on the pitch.

PlayerData plans to launch version 2 of EDGE this year, with additional application for use in more technique-based individual sports.

The company was co-founded by University of Edinburgh computer science graduates Hayden Ball and Roy Hotrabhvanon in 2017.

Mr Hotrabhvanon, CEO, is a former international archer who narrowly missed out on selection for the Rio Olympics in 2016 for the Thailand national team.

He said: “We went to market with EDGE six months ago and have already signed up a series of sports teams including football clubs from grassroots to professional level across the UK. The response has been phenomenal.”