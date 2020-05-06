Kergon leads KPMG Glasgow as senior partner

Accountancy

Professional services firm KPMG has appointed James Kergon (pictured) as senior partner to lead the firm’s Glasgow office. Mr Kergon will also continue in his role as head of deals in Scotland.

Mr Kergon joined the firm as a graduate in 1998 and became a partner in 2016. He succeeds Phil Charles, who after five years has stepped down to focus on his clients, and will work closely with Mr Kergon to grow KPMG’s share of the private enterprise market.

Mr Kergon will work alongside Aberdeen office senior partner, Martin Findlay, and Edinburgh senior partner & Scotland regional chairman Catherine Burnet.

He said: “It’s a real privilege to take on the role of senior partner in the city where I joined the firm 22 years ago, and particularly in our 150th year of supporting businesses in the UK.

“The last few months have been extremely challenging for many, denting confidence and forcing us all to question what the future will look like.”

Ms Burnet said: “With James at the helm in Glasgow, I’m confident we’re in a great position to play our part in rebuilding the Scottish economy and helping to restore long-term growth and business optimism.”