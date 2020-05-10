Johnson: ‘Go to work if you can’t work from home’

Plea for united action

Strong resolve: Boris Johnson addressing the nation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out an early end to the lockdown but told Britain’s workers to go to work “if you can’t work from home”.

In an address from Downing Street, he reiterated the need for firm measures to beat the coronavirus, while offering the first tentative steps towards easing the restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

“This is simply not the time to end the lockdown,” he said, confirming a new five-point alert system.

“So, work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can’t work from home.”

This included “those in construction or manufacturing” who “should be actively encouraged to go to work.”

He urged people to avoid public transport, to walk or cycle, and to stick to the social distancing rules.

Mr Johnson acknowledged that different parts of the country are “experiencing the pandemic at different rates” and the government needed to be “flexible” in how it responded.

But, he added: “I believe that as prime minister of the United Kingdom – Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland, there is a strong resolve to defeat this together.”

However, his comments on encouraging construction workers to return, and his softening of the stay at home guidelines were in stark contrast to advice in Scotland.

In particular his advice threatened to reignite calls in Scotland for construction and factory workers to be allowed to return to work.

Furthermore, from Wednesday people in England can take “unlimited exercise”, including sitting in their local park or driving to destinations for exercise, also against the advice in Scotland.

He confirmed there will be a new Covid Alert System comprising five alert levels, with level one seeing Covid-19 defeated level five causing the most concern.

Speaking of the need to avoid the virus returning because of a failure to abide by the guidelines, he said: “If there are problems we will not hesitate to put on the brakes.”

He said the next step could be to re-open “at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places” at the earliest by July.

He was said, however, that this was subject to further scientific advice, and added that it would only happen “if, and only if, the numbers support it”.

He said it will soon be time to impose quarantine on people coming into Britain country by air, indicating that a 14-day period of self-isolation will be imposed on travellers.

Amid criticism that the government has been slow to do this, he said that because the number of infections are now down “that this measure will now be effective”.

