Jeffrey steps in as Grassie quits Scottish Rugby early

John Jeffrey: interim chairman (pic: SNS Group)

John Jeffrey will step in as interim chairman of Scottish Rugby after chairman Colin Grassie stepped down two months earlier than expected.

Last month it was announced that Grassie would vacate his positions as chairman and non-executive director at the AGM on 15 August.

But he has left both roles early following last week’s announcement of CVC’s investment into the PR014.

Grassie will be replaced by former British & Irish Lion, Scotland international and current chairman of the Six Nations, John Jeffrey, who has been unanimously appointed as an independent non-executive director and interim chairman.

Grassie joined the board of Scottish Rugby as an independent non-executive director in 2012 and was named chairman of the board in January 2017.

Scottish Rugby also confirmed that its search for a permanent chairman was ongoing and remains unaffected by Grassie’s early departure.

“I previously indicated my intention to step down in August this year however with the swift and successful completion of the CVC investment into PRO14 and by extension into Scottish Rugby, now is a perfect time to hand over the reins,” he said.