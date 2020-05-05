Insurance lawyer Melville steps up at Clyde & Co

Law

Law firm Clyde & Co has appointed Vikki Melville as managing partner for Scotland, taking over from David Tait.

Ms Melville is an insurance lawyer who has been with the firm for 17 years since joining Simpson & Marwick in 2003, which merged with Clyde & Co in October 2015.

She is an experienced litigator acting on behalf of insurers and others. She deals with a wide range of disputes throughout the Scottish Courts but particularly in the Court of Session.

Mr Tait will remain on the firm’s Scottish executive committee. During his time as Scottish managing partner the firm retained its position as the largest insurance litigation defendant firm in Scotland.