Housing leaders call for FM to signal return to work

Housing leaders are urging the First Minister to give clear guidance on a phased return to work as construction work gets under way in England.

Pressure is growing in Scotland for a similar restart under strict health guidelines.

Nicola Barclay, chief executive of Homes for Scotland, says building firms in Scotland want to put the finishing touches to 6,000 largely completed homes worth in excess of £1 billion to the economy.

In a letter to Nicola Sturgeon signed by 20 industry leaders, Ms Barclay says the sector has “carefully considered and addressed all issues relating to the safe operation of construction sites and sales offices”.

She adds that this “timely request follows the announcement by the UK Government that estate agents and home builders in England can re-start the buying and selling process.

“A similar announcement by the First Minister would allow customers in Scotland who have been left in lockdown limbo and who still wish to move to do so.”

Ms Barclay says the increasing divergence “creates more confusion and uncertainty for customers”.

The letter, representing national and smaller regional businesses, points to the detailed procedures developed by industry to ensure that activity can be safely recommenced as soon as the green light is given.

The signatories believe this first step would also help mitigate the pandemic’s wide-ranging shockwaves by limiting the damage in terms of housing supply, job losses and business failures.

The long-term survival of all these businesses depends on their ability to get back on site – Nicola Barclay, Homes for Scotland

Ms Barclay writes: “The Scottish Government’s recently announced short-term loan facility for SME home builders is welcomed and will provide a lifeline for many.

“But there is no escaping the fact that the long-term survival of all these businesses depends on their ability to get back on site and build homes, for both owner-occupation and rent.

“As we see the first sets of figures being released about the financial impact of the lockdown, we can be sure that the full impact is still to be felt.

“Our industry contributes significantly to Scotland’s social and economic wellbeing and we are ready and willing to re-open safely with additional measures in place to help protect our employees and customers, while also supporting the struggling economy.

“Our board is now asking for the First Minister’s backing to allow us to do so.”

