Honeywell creates 450 Scots jobs making face masks

Response to Covid-19 crisis

Facing up to the crisis: 70 million masks to be made at Newhouse

Electronics company Honeywell is creating 450 jobs in Scotland manufacturing high-grade face masks.

The Fortune 500 company, which produces technology solutions for the aerospace and construction industries, is building a production line capable of producing up to 4.5 million disposable masks per month at its Newhouse site in Lanarkshire.

The UK government has ordered 70 million of the locally produced Honeywell SuperOne face masks, with production expected to start as early as July and distributed over 18 months.

The masks will be distributed by the Department of Health and Social Care to the National Health Service and social care settings to protect frontline workers.

Will Lange, president of Honeywell’s personal protective equipment business, said: “As a global leader of high quality personal protective equipment, Honeywell is committed to getting safety gear to those who need it most, including workers on the front line of the fight against COVID-19

“Our Newhouse facility has both the physical capacity and technical capabilities to launch a large-scale respirator production line in such a short timeframe. We are proud of our teams who are bringing new manufacturing capabilities to the United Kingdom as quickly as possible to support the country’s response to the pandemic.”

This is the third new face mask production line Honeywell has announced in the last two months. The company, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, started two new manufacturing lines in the US for the North American market.

Honeywell’s Newhouse plant specialises in electronic systems assembly and testing and other advanced manufacturing capabilities for several of Honeywell’s business groups, and will continue to do so alongside the new face mask line.

Matt Hancock, UK Health Secretary, said: “These 70 million masks are the result of our challenge to UK industry to scale-up domestic PPE manufacturing.

“This deal is brilliant news for the whole United Kingdom, which will not only deliver the masks we need but create around 450 jobs in Newhouse, Scotland. I’m delighted to team up with Honeywell to open up another avenue to get millions of masks to the frontline and strengthen our ongoing response to the outbreak.”

