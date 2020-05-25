Homeworkers may see employers breach GDPR

Privacy warning

20 million are working from home

One in ten homeworkers believed that the expected working practices imposed by their employer do not comply with privacy legislation.

The General data protection Regulation (GDPR) was introduced two years ago today and is regarded as the toughest security and privacy law in the world.

But the enforced homeworking caused by the coronavirus outbreak has meant 20 million workers using their own tecchnology and software with little preparation.

It means that two million are working for companies facing potential fines should a breach occur.

The latest research reveals that 13% of the workforce admitted that they are using their own home technology.

Accessing data on a potentially unsecured computer system, via a home network and even printing documents at home, could all lead to a data breach.

This could be the catalyst for employees concerns over GDPR compliance and a sign, after over two months of lockdown, that business owners should be checking in with their employees on important issues like compliance.

James Tilbury, managing director at IT company ILUX, comments: “Whilst, as business owners, we may be busy, stressed and frankly trying to keep our heads above water, it is not a time to be complacent. Asking employees to work from home and then not providing the right computer systems and security measures is a recipe for disaster.

“The last thing any business needs, especially at the time of an impending recession, is to lose valuable data, be the target of a cyber-attack or phishing and be hit with a hefty fine for breaching GDPR guidelines.”.

GDPR was brought in to strengthen data protection for individuals across the EU, all UK companies that process personal data must comply or risk significant financial penalties. For a business, not complying could have significant implications on business relationships let alone the potential loss of four percent of their turnover as a fine for the breach.

Mr Tilbury adds: “Employees should only use business devices, not home computers, phones and/or tablets to transfer data.

“All devices should have the latest patches applied, to ensure security vulnerabilities or other bugs are fixed, as well as anti-virus, anti-spam and web protection.

“Home computers will, most likely, not have these applied. Nine in ten is a positive figure, better than would be expected, but as a business owner I would be starting to ask myself “Did I plan enough for home working” and get some advice from an industry professional on how you might rectify any GDPR issues in my business, now. Better to be proactive than reactive in these situations.”