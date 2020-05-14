Holyrood resistance tested to reopening business

As more retailers open...

Praying for answers: Nicola Sturgeon deep in thought at today’s briefing

Scottish government resistance to reopening businesses was being tested tonight after the Northern Ireland executive announced that it will follow England and Wales and allow garden centres to open from Monday.

First minister Arlene Foster said updated medical advice meant the executive could now approve the “tentative first steps”. Recycling centres would also reopen.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today said there was no change to Holyrood’s policy to keep shops and construction sites closed, despite mounting pressure from house builders and retail groups to at least set out guidance for a return to work.

Responding to a question from Daily Business at today’s lunchtime briefing about a letter from 20 housebuilding company leaders, she said the Scottish government is working with the construction sector and others, but her priority was saving lives.

She hinted that over the course of the next week the government will be looking at outdoor activity more generally, and specifically garden centres.

But she will be approaching the matter “carefully and cautiously”, she said.

“I know how important it is to get the economy up and running again,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon did not rule out easing the lockdown on a regional basis if some areas showed a low level of infection but she stressed that the government was not proposing that approach “at this stage”.

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhán Connolly said of today’s decision in Belfast: “We welcome this positive step to open another sector of retail to help keep jobs sustained, the economy going and to meet the needs of communities across Northern Ireland.”