Hearts poised for drop after league shake-up talks fail

| May 8, 2020
Ann Budge

Hearts owner Ann Budge will need to prepare for next season in Championship (pic: SNS Group)

Hearts moved a step closer to relegation after Scottish football’s reconstruction talks ended without support to reconfigure the league.

A 15-strong panel had been set up to look at proposals in the wake of the SPFL’s ballot to end the season.

But at a meeting of the top-flight sides – along with Dundee United – ened with the majority against changing the 12-10-10-10 format of the league structure.

This will mean that Hearts are facing relegation with the SPFL board expected to declare the season over.

… more follows

