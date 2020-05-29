Free e-commerce advice for food and drink firms

Workshop support

Lucy Husband: ‘innovating is essential’

Food and drink companies suffering a slump in sales are being offered advice on e-commerce to help improve their online sales.

A series of free workshops is launched today (Friday) by industry body Scotland Food & Drink and will run from 2 June into July, with follow-up one-to-one sessions with expert advisers.

Lucy Husband, UK market development director at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Since lockdown began, many businesses found their route to market severed overnight, so innovating is essential for the survival of food and drink businesses across Scotland.

“For smaller, especially artisanal food and drink producers, starting to sell products online can be a daunting task.”

In recent weeks, Scotland Food & Drink has launched a range of initiatives to support the industry including expansion of online farmers market NeighbourFood, and online directory supportlocal.scot.

