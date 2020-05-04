Forrest makes switch to join Brodies’ new partners

Law

Carly Forrest: joins from BTO

Law firm Brodies has announced eight new partners in its latest round of promotions and appointments.

Carly Forrest joins as a partner from BTO, bringing 15 years’ experience working exclusively in the personal injury field. She is appointed in the insurance and risk practice and will also join advocacy by Brodies, the firm’s solicitor advocates.

Also becoming partners are Kate McLeish and Karren Smith in real estate and Andy Nolan in the firm’s corporate and commercial practice. Banking lawyer Jack Moir, solicitor advocate Niall McLean, family lawyer Jennifer Wilkie, and litigator Jared Oyston also become partners in their respective fields.

Ms Smith will also take on a leading role working in Brodies’ Dingwall office.

In addition, eight colleagues are promoted to senior associate, and 21 to associate.

Managing partner, Nick Scott, said: “It goes without saying that recent times will test the strategies of all businesses. We wish all those joining our firm, or beginning new roles, all the best in their careers at Brodies.”

Top: Kate McLeish, Karren Smith, Jack Moir, Niall McLean Bottom: Andy Nolan, Jennifer Wilkie, Jared Oyston