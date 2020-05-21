Former Vogue editor signs up as adviser to Atterley

Fashion hire

Alexandra Shulman: joins at the ‘perfect time’

Alexandra Shulman, who served as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue for 25 years, and is the longest-serving editor in the magazine’s history, has become a strategic adviser to Scottish online retailer Atterley.com.

Atterley founder, Mike Welch said: “With her help we plan to build upon our boutique, consumer and fashion brand relationships as we continue towards our goal of establishing Atterley as the go-to destination for boutique fashion sales.

“Alexandra joins our team at the perfect time. We are growing quickly and have plans to step up boutique recruitment, engage fashion brands and grow consumer outreach.

“We see ourselves as a fashion reference point for consumers as well as a retail destination. Alexandra has indisputable reputation, connections and passion for the industry and we, along with our independent boutique owner partners, cannot fail to benefit from her support.”\

Mike Welch: ‘fashion reference point’

Ms Shulman said: “I am excited to be joining Mike and the Atterley team in an advisory capacity. I admire the way that Atterley works to support the independent boutiques that are such a crucial and enjoyable part of our fashion chain.

“When online and bricks and mortar can work hand-in-hand it’s a winning outcome for both the retailer and the customer.”

The appointment comes as the company is midway through a crowdfunding round via Crowdcube which Mr Welch says is “an incredible opportunity for our customers and boutique partners to own a stake in Atterley as the business begins to ramp-up.”

Atterley also reports that business has been strong during the Covid-19 pandemic, with orders between 1 April and 17 May up 250% compared to the previous year.