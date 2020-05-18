Former F1 engineer joins leadership team at WFS

Engineering

WFS Technologies has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of a former Formula 1 engineer as head of engineering and projects.

Colin Drysdale (pictured) will be responsible for leading the delivery of projects at WFS which specialises in subsea wireless automation.

A chartered engineer and a member of the Association for Project Management, Mr Drysdale graduated from Glasgow University with a degree in microcomputer systems engineering. Previous employers have included Siemens, BAE Systems and Roke.

With more than 20 years’ experience of delivering transformational change and new technology development, Mr Drysdale was previously head of technical projects at McLaren where he was responsible for delivery across motorsport, electric vehicles and public transport.

His career also spans aerospace and defence sectors, developing radar for Eurofighter Typhoon, sensors for the A400M Atlas programme and military communications systems.

He will oversee the engineering and technical team which has been also been further reinforced with the appointment of three specialists across the electronics and software disciplines.

Peter Sharpe, interim CEO at WFS, said: “Colin has an impressive breadth of skills which are fully transferrable to our business and technologies, and this will be integral to supporting our growth strategy.”