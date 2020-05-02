Forbes facing new decision on small firms funding

Rates dilemma

Kate Forbes: pressure to match new grant (pic: Terry Murden)

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is under new pressure to match the latest funding support for small firms announced by the UK government.

Small firms which do not pay business rates, such as those operating in shared spaces, will benefit from a new fund announced by UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

Mr Sharma and Westminster minister for regional growth and local government, Simon Clarke, told local authorities in England yesterday that £617 million would be made available.

This additional fund is aimed at small businesses with ongoing fixed property-related costs and further details are expected on Monday

In a statement issued today, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: “We are asking local authorities to prioritise businesses in shared spaces, regular market traders, small charity properties that would meet the criteria for Small Business Rates Relief, and bed and breakfasts that pay council tax rather than business rates.

“But local authorities may choose to make payments to other businesses based on local economic need. The allocation of funding will be at the discretion of local authorities.”

Businesses must have fewer than 50 employees, and be able to demonstrate that they have seen a significant drop of income due to Coronavirus restriction measures.

There will be three levels of grant payments. The maximum will be £25,000. There will also be grants of £10,000. Local authorities will have discretion to make payments of any amount under £10,000. It will be for councils to adapt this approach to local circumstances.

There was no immediate response from the Scottish government on whether it would match the fund for businesses north of the border.

Ms Forbes has already conceded a need to amend the grants paid to businesses with more than one property, although a group of small firms have had their request for a Judicial Review of this decision approved by a Judge.

Jonathan Ratcliffe, of shared offices group Offices.co.uk, said: “It’s great news – small businesses who were reaching the end of their cash reserves will be able to save their businesses using this cash grant.

“They’d missed out because they paid their business rates to their serviced office provider, not direct to the Local Authority – it looks like this has been put right – we are over the moon – the campaigning worked.