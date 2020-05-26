Forbes demands answers on cancelled £60m fund

Treasury support u-turn

Kate Forbes: ‘deeply problematic’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has demanded the UK Government explain why it has suddenly cancelled a £60 million business support package which she says has already been spent.

On 2 May UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma announced a £617m package of measures to help companies that are not directly paying business rates, such as those operating in shared spaces.

It said this would generate £60m of consequentials under the Barnett Formula.

Following pressure from business groups and the Scottish Tories to match Mr Sharma’s pledge, Ms Forbes committed to spending the money.

However, she has now been told this additional funding is no longer available, increasing the pressure on the Scottish budget.

Additionally, £35m of consequentials was earmarked to the Scottish Government in respect of a charity support direct grant, but this was also cut by the Treasury – to £25m.

Ms Forbes is now demanding Stephen Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, explains why the sudden withdrawal of the money which has impacted on all the devolved governments.

“It is deeply problematic when we are given mixed messages and the funding position changes. Consequently we have committed to spending £70 million that we have now been told we will no longer receive.

“This is hugely frustrating and undermines the Scottish budget,” she says in her letter.

“My counterparts from Wales and Northern Ireland share this concern. We have made clear to the Treasury the risk of late budget reductions unwinding the funding pledged so far. That is why we are seeking assurances that no in-year reductions will be applied to our budget.

“I endeavour to be fully transparent with the Scottish Parliament about updates to the funding position, and am consistently pressed by respective sectors and parties to act quickly in passing on Barnett consequentials to the areas in question.

“Therefore I am seeking reassurance from the Treasury that funding announcements will be robust and reliable enough to act upon without creating unnecessary financial risks.

“As well as certainty on funding we now, more than ever, urgently need the Scottish Parliament to be given greater financial powers to ensure that we can continue to meet the challenges caused by the pandemic.”