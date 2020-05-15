Flexitricity secures battery deal with Gresham House

Electricity deal

The Flexitricity control room

Flexible energy specialist Flexitricity will provide market access for what is thought to be Europe’s largest storage battery.

The Edinburgh company has partnered with Gresham House Energy Storage Fund to optimise its storage site at Thurcroft, South Yorkshire.

The site will be monitored from Flexitricity’s 24/7 control room in Edinburgh.

Energy storage is seen as providing an answer to one of the biggest challenges faced by renewable generators – the intermittent nature of such technologies – offering a way to capture clean energy and balance energy generation against demand.

The UK now boasts close to 1GW installed battery storage capacity and the market needs further growth to facilitate a net zero energy system.

Flexitricity is part of the Alpiq Group, a Swiss electricity and energy service provider with a strong presence across Europe.

It pioneered the demand side response industry in Great Britain over ten years ago and has added a host of grid scale and behind-the-meter battery storage projects to its virtual power plant over the last few years.