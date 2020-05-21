Firms urged to back flexible working, staggered start times

Easing lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘no risk-free solution’

The first minister today said employers would be encouraged to introduce flexible working, staggered start times and four day weeks as part of a phased return to work.

Confirming a four-part phased easing of the lockdown measures, Nicola Sturgeon told parliament that “remote working will remain the default position”.

She told MSPs that “there is no risk-free way of lifting lockdown”, adding that “the danger of a second wave later in the year is very real indeed.”

She confirmed that professional sport will start in phase two while waste, recycling and garden centres will reopen in the first phase. Plans for transport will be announced next week along with more details on the economy.

Teachers will return next month to prepare for the reopening of schools on 11 August.

In the first phase, beginning on 28 May, the construction industry will be able to “carefully implement” key steps in its restart plan with a “genuine partnership” with trade unions and preparations will be made for a reopening of the housing market.

People from two households will be able to meet and some GP services will resume. Drive-through food outlets can reopen as well as garden centres, but not cafes except for takeaways. Hiking, canoeing and swimming are added to golf, tennis, bowls and fishing.

Small retail outlets, outdoor markets, factories, offices and laboratories will reopen in the next phase with safe distancing measures and the construction industry will fully reopen.

Pubs and restaurants with outdoor facilities can open, Weddings and civil partnerships with limited numbers and worship for private prayer will be allowed and dental practices reopen for urgent cases.

Non-essential offices will reopen in the third phase along with pubs, museums, galleries and gyms and live events can take place with limited numbers. All workplaces and mass gatherings will be allowed in the fourth period.

Retailers have reservations

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Our strong preference was for a re-opening of stores based on who can do so safely, as opposed to drawing lines in terms of different sizes or types of shop.

“Our members in pharmacy, pet food, and grocery retailing have shown during the coronavirus crisis that it is perfectly possible to operate safely and responsibly, regardless of the size of premises.

“That said, the First Minister’s plan does at least provide a sense of the way ahead and plots a route back to trading. That’s important for retailers, consumers and our economy.”

…more follows