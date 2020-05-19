Ex-PayPal CEO Lemmens takes Money Dashboard chair

Top board hire

Renier Lemmens: top level experience

Money Dashboard, the Scottish tech company which has developed a personal finance app, has appointed former PayPal CEO Renier Lemmens as its new chairman.

Mr Lemmens is a venture partner focusing on fintech with DN Capital, one of Europe’s most established VC funds for early-stage start-ups.

Previously, he served as board member of digital bank Revolut, and was a board member of PayPals’ global executive team. He was also COO of Barclays International Retail and Commercial Banking.

Money Dashboard was launched a decade ago and now serves more than 500,000 registered users. It generates revenue by creating market research from anonymised bank statement data, for example by helping hedge funds predict revenue announcements of listed companies.

It completed a £4.6m funding round in 2019, attracting investment from over 3,300 investors on crowdfunding platform Crowdcube. The company founded a trade association to lobby on behalf of its members for the adoption of Open Banking standards worldwide.

CEO Steve Tigar commented: “We are particularly excited to have Renier on board as we prepare to launch our payments service, in addition to a number of other features that will revolutionise the way people organise and grow their money.”

Mr Lemmens added: “Steve and the Money Dashboard team have done a fantastic job at building a product that truly helps people master their money.

“I am delighted to join them on this mission and look forward to helping the company go from strength-to-strength and leverage open banking to help millions of people.”

A founder of Metro Bank has joined a Scottish fintech company

Other latest appointments here