Main Menu

Finance

Ex Metro chief joins payday loan disruptor Karma

| May 19, 2020

UK banker Darren Schindler has been appointed chief operating officer of Karma, the fintech company seeking to disrupt the payday loan market.

Mr Schindler (pictured), 52, joins after successful Scottish trials of the app which empowers employees to access interest-free monthly advances.

As managing director of commercial banking at Metro Bank, he was a part of the senior leadership team which launched the UK’s first high street bank for 150 years. He also served as head of corporate at HBOS and held senior roles at Barclays Bank.

Minck Hermans, CEO of Karma, said that Mr Schindler has  “a wealth of experience at the very top level of UK business and an outstanding track record of driving growth and value.”

, , Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Edward Coulson

Coulson to head Edinburgh team at Offices.co.uk

Flexible workspace specialist Edward Coulson has moved to office space start-up Offices.co.uk to head up its newRead More

Cameron Hume boosts board with Bashenko hire

Cameron Hume, an independent fixed income investment manager, has announced the appointment of Alla Bashenko to the board as anRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.