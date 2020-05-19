Ex Metro chief joins payday loan disruptor Karma

Finance

UK banker Darren Schindler has been appointed chief operating officer of Karma, the fintech company seeking to disrupt the payday loan market.

Mr Schindler (pictured), 52, joins after successful Scottish trials of the app which empowers employees to access interest-free monthly advances.

As managing director of commercial banking at Metro Bank, he was a part of the senior leadership team which launched the UK’s first high street bank for 150 years. He also served as head of corporate at HBOS and held senior roles at Barclays Bank.

Minck Hermans, CEO of Karma, said that Mr Schindler has “a wealth of experience at the very top level of UK business and an outstanding track record of driving growth and value.”