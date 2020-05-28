English Premier League to restart in three weeks

As Scottish clubs await news...

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Lead: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (pic: SNS Group)

The English Premier league is set to restart in three weeks’ time behind closed doors.

Manchester City are due to host Arsenal, with Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United on Wednesday, 17 June. A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June.

The season was halted on 13 March due to the Covid-19 crisis, leaving 92 fixtures remaining to be played with Liverpool leading by 25 points at the top of the table.

Discussions between all clubs on the proposed restart schedule are reported to be ongoing with confirmation expected soon.

The news will be of great interest to football club owners and fans in Scotland, who are still awaiting news from the SPFL about a return to competitive action north of the Boder.

Contact training will restart this week in England, with 12 people having tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the league. Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week. Any players or staff to test positive must self-isolate for a period of seven days.

The son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett, meanwhile, has seen a takeover attempt of Hearts knocked back by Tynecastle owner Ann Budge. Colorado-based businessman Foster Gillett made contact via a third party last week.