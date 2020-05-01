Dundee United searching for new MD after Brannigan exit

Tannadice change

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Promotion: Robbie Neilson (pic: SNS Group)

Dundee United managing director Mal Brannigan has left the top-flight newcomers with immediate effect.

Brannigan was appointed in January 2019 and took control of the day-to-day running of the club with a particular focus on the business side of the operation.

“Since taking over the club, we have seen extremely positive changes of which Mal has been at the forefront,” said Tannadice owner Mark Ogren.

“We would like to thank Mal for his work during his time as managing director and we wish him the very best.”

United were promoted to the Premiership when the SPFL called a halt to the lower leagues last month, the decision seeing manager Robbie Neilson return to the top flight for the first time since his spell at Hearts.

Yorkshireman Brannigan, a previous chief executive of Dundalk, said: “It has been a huge pleasure to have been a part of Dundee United’s return to the Scottish Premiership. I wish the club nothing but success.

“I would like to thank Mark, Scott and the Board for their support and guidance during my time at Tannadice.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to the staff at the club who have worked extremely hard to achieve our goals and to the supporters who care so much for their club. Enjoy the Premiership.”

Brannigan represented United at a video conference call involving all 12 Premiership clubs on Friday afternoon yet within hours had left the club.

The gathering was hosted by Aberdeen FC, with league reconstruction and how football may return after lockdown restrictions are lifted top of the agenda.

Rangers are also reported to have told clubs they will produce what they claim is evidence of impropriety in the SPFL’s controversial vote to end the season next week.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack, said: “This was a very productive two-hour meeting which captured the various thoughts on completing the current season and where each club stands in relation to league reconstruction.

“Crucially, there was constructive discussion on how and when football in Scotland could resume, with safety and well-being of players and fans being a key priority, along with ensuring the survival and sustainability of Scottish football.”