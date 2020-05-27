Defiant Johnson says ‘time to move on’ in Cummings row

Grilling by MPs

The Prime Minister said he ‘understood people’s feelings’

Boris Johnson today defied further calls for him to sack his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, saying the country wanted to “move on”.

Facing an online grilling from MPs, the Prime Minister continued to stand by Mr Cummings who is accused of breaching the lockdown guidelines by travelling from London to Durham and then spending time with his family in Barnard Castle, 30 miles away.

Under repeated tough questioning from Labour and Tory members of the Commons liaison committee, Mr Johnson said: “I totally understand public indignation but it would be much better if we could move on”, adding that an inquiry into the matter “would not be a good use of our time”.

He said politicians needed to “lay aside party political point scoring and put the national interest first”.

He insisted that the message remained to “stay at home” and repeated that: “I do understand people’s feelings”.

Tory MP Simon Hoare said no one could understand why Mr Cummings was so pivotal.

Mr Johnson said: “What they (the public) want now is for us to focus on them and their needs rather than on a political ding-dong about what one adviser may or may not have done.”

He said a lot of the allegations against Mr Cummings were not correct.

Earlier, an opinion poll from JL Partners published in the Daily Mail today shows that 63% of people think the Prime Minister should sack Mr Cummings, including 53% of Conservative voters.

It comes after the Prime Minister’s personal approval rating plummeted twenty points to -1 in a separate poll by Savanta ComRes.