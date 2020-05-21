DB Live: Whitbread raises £1bn; Aviva’s Covid claims; Enquest

Thursday update

7am: Whitbread raises £1bn

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has announced a one-for-two rights issue to raise £1 billion to help offset expected outflows of £600m , including operating cash outflows of about £80m per month during the period of closure or low occupancy,.

The company paid out £100m to refund customer deposits, and there was £130m of capital expenditure on committed projects including the refurbishment of the Germany Foremost hotels acquired this year.

These outflows will also be partially offset by approximately £70m-85m of furlough benefits.

While the business currently has significant liquidity to withstand a prolonged period of materially reduced or no demand, the impact of COVID-19 will have a “significant impact on its profitability, the leverage of the business, and our ability to execute our strategy with confidence”.

Trading in the period subsequent to the year-end has been “materially adversely impacted by COVID-19”.

In the 11-week period to 14 May, total accommodation and food and beverages revenues were down 75% year-on-year. Following the closure of all of its restaurants and the majority of the hotel network total accommodation and F&B revenues were down 99% in the last seven weeks.

“The COVID-19 situation is rapidly changing, and while we were able to reopen 16 hotels in Germany on 11 May 2020, o ur internal scenario planning currently assumes that our UK hotels and restaurants will remain closed, or operating at low levels of occupancy, until September. Demand recovery is then expected to be slow as social distancing restrictions are gradually relaxed.”

All discretionary P&L spend has been eliminated, including room refurbishment plans, marketing, non-essential training and staff recruitment and the postponement of the previously announced incremental investment of £25m.

The board will not pay a final dividend for the full year FY20 and has suspended future dividend payments until the COVID-19 situation is clearer.

The company will benefit from the Government’s decision to stop the payment of business rates for a 12-month period, which would have cost c.£120m over the year.

Aviva expects £160m Covid claims

Insurance company Aviva estimates claims from business interruption of approximately £160 million, as a result of coronavirus.

It says the vast majority of its commercial policies do not cover business interruption claims arising from COVID-19.

“However, we anticipate potential areas of exposure in certain specialist schemes and broker programmes, and we have paid claims in the UK and Canada where coverage exists.

“In the UK, we will work constructively with the FCA to ensure we can establish an expedited process that will bring much needed certainty to customers and insurers.”

The company anticipates claims may arise from some other general insurance products, including travel, surety, construction, and other commercial lines and has made estimates for claims in these areas.

Aviva does not provide insurance for event cancellation or trade credit.

New business sales rose by 28% to £12.3 billion in the first quarter, helped by strong bulk annuity sales.

EasyJet resumes flights

EasyJet said it will restart services on 15 June with extra measures to reduce the risk of infection from Covid-19.

The budget airline said a small number of flights would resume on routes where there was enough demand to be profitable. The routes will mainly cover domestic flights in the UK and France.

The FTSE 100 company said it would announce further routes over the coming weeks as customer demand increases and lockdown measures are relaxed. EasyJet grounded its entire fleet of planes in March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Enquest ‘responding well’

The oil explorer’s chief executive, Amjad Bseisu, said: “EnQuest has responded well to the challenges of COVID-19 and the downturn in oil prices.

“Operations remain materially unaffected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Performance at Kraken and Scolty/Crathes has been ahead of expectations, while production at Magnus and PM8/Seligi has also been good, with the two new wells drilled on Magnus coming onstream in March.

“We also took decisive, early action to reduce costs and the implementation of our cost reduction programme is progressing well.

“With the strong performance in the year to date and continued focus on delivering our cost programme, we expect that for the remainder of the year we need to realise an average oil price of around $25/Boe to achieve free cash flow breakeven, and remain confident in meeting our targets.”