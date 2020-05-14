DB Live: WH Smith book sales soar; Persimmon; M&S

Thursday update

7am: Record insurance lossses

Lloyd’s, the world’s biggest (re)insurance market, today revealed that it is facing record payouts in the range of $3bn to $4.3bn to its global customers as a result of the far-reaching impacts of COVID-19.

7am: WH Smith travel slumps, book sales rise

In April, group revenue was down 85% on the same period last year, as expected, with travel revenue down 91% and high street revenue down 74%.

Online businesses have performed strongly, particularly in books where the company has seen a 400% increase in sales during the past month.

Carl Cowling, group chief executive, commented: “There was very little impact of Covid-19 on our first half results, however inevitably the performance in the second half will be very different.”

Trading profit in the first half was up 11%. The high street business also performed well delivering trading profit of £44m in the period.

The company issued new equity via a placing, raising c.£162m on 6 April and has secured an additional £120m of bank funding.

“We are a resilient and versatile business and with the operational actions we have taken including managing costs and the new financing arrangements, we are in a strong position to navigate this time of uncertainty and are well positioned to benefit in due course from the normalisation and growth of our key markets,” added Mr Cowling.

7am: Persimmon opens sales offices in England

The housebuilder will reopen sales offices in England from tomorrow aided by its decision not to furlough staff which has retained skilled labour and ensured operational continuity.

It began a phased return to work on its construction sites in England and Wales on 27 April.

“This process continues to progress smoothly and to plan. During the week beginning 4 May 2020 c. 65% of production capacity had been restored,” it said in a statement.

The group’s businesses in Scotland remain in shutdown, pending further guidance on a restart timetable from the Scottish Government.

In the eight weeks ended 10 May the Group secured 1,351 gross private sales reservations, with a total of 1,300 legal completions being made in the same period.

The company said that, working within the bounds of social distancing restrictions, it was able to complete activity to ensure that no customers were left in a vulnerable position through this period.

David Jenkinson, CEO, said: “We support the Government’s view that the housing sector has a key role to play in the UK’s economic recovery. The urgent need for new homes has not been diminished by COVID-19 and the new measures announced by the Government will re-open the housing market and allow people to get moving again.

“Our sales colleagues can now begin to return to site but staff and customer safety remains our first priority and we have put in place new protocols and training procedures to enable them to restart operations safely.

“Persimmon is open for business and we are looking forward to welcoming customers back to site and continuing to play our part in rebuilding Britain’s economy.”

6.50am: M&S cafes re-open

Marks & Spencer will today reopen its cafes located next to its food halls.

The company operates 420 cafes across the UK and said it will reopen 49 to offer takeaway hot drinks.

M&S’s clothing and home retail business in stores has been closed throughout the lockdown, but its food halls have remained open.

The group has installed perspex screens at each cafe till and only one staff member will work behind the counter.

Several other UK chains are also starting to emerge from the lockdown. From Monday, Pret a Manger had more than 100 shops open for takeaway and delivery through third parties.