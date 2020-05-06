DB Live: Virgin Money hit; JD Sports’ footasylum deal blocked

Wednesday Update

7.40am: Leahy backs spin-out

Former Tesco chief executive Sir Terry Leahy is among a group of investors providing £750,000 to wearable tech startup PlayerData.

Full story here

7am: Virgin Money profits fall

…in with the new

Virgin Money has seen first half underlying profit fall 58% to £120m (2019: £286m) primarily due to a COVID-19 impairment charge of £232m against future loan losses.

Profit after tax slumped 40.5% from £37m in the six months to March 2019 to just £22m in the six months to March 2020.

Revenue slipped 3% year on year to £817m as the bank’s net interest margin narrowedfrom 1.71% last year to 1.62%.

Importantly, no further PPI or other conduct provisions were required in the period

David Duffy, Chief Executive, said: “The COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the nation’s businesses and consumers has markedly changed the operating environment.

“We enter this period from a position of strength, with a defensive loan book and resilient capital position, meaning we are well-placed to help our customers and colleagues through the crisis.”

… more follows

JD Sports outraged over CMA verdict

JD Sports chairman Peter Cowgill has accused the Competition and Markets Authority of being “taken in by the self-serving testimony of one notoriously vocal competitor” in stopping it acquiring Footasylum.

The CMA concluded that this transaction would lead to a substantial lessening of competition nationally. This would leave shoppers with fewer discounts or receiving lower quality customer service.

Mr Cowgill’s comments, referring to the strategy of rival leisurewear chain Sports Direct, adds: “in the midst of a global pandemic and with the UK high street in a state of complete lockdown, the CMA’s final decision is even more absurd.”

The company, which owns the Edinburgh outdoor clothing business Tiso, said it “fundamentally disagrees with the conclusion reached by the CMA in its final report, which materially fails to take proper account of the dynamic and rapidly evolving competitive landscape in which we operate, as well as the long lasting – and likely permanent – impact that COVID-19 has had on our industry, which may never return to its pre-merger state.

“Even before considering the impact of COVID-19, the UK sports retail market is, without doubt, materially different today than when the CMA instigated its review 12 months ago.

“Additionally, the CMA’s conclusion becomes even more difficult to comprehend in the context of COVID-19 and the seismic impact it has had on the current UK retail environment; not to mention the enduring challenges that will exist beyond the current lockdown as a result of social distancing and weakened consumer confidence.

“We firmly believe that the CMA has failed to meet its objective of protecting consumer interests and today’s decision will be detrimental for Footasylum, its customers, its 2,500 staff and the UK sports retail market as a whole.”

ITV doubles overhead cost savings

ITV has announced a doubling in its overhead costs savings to £60 million after suffering a 42% fall in advertising during April as the Covid virus bit into revenue. Total external revenue was down 7% at £694m (2019: £743m).

The company said it is seeing good growth for BritBox free trial starts and subscriptions.

It has resumed production of Loose Women this week and the filming of The Chase and The Voice in Australia and The Chase in Germany.

Tuesday 4.45pm: London closes higher, US rises

The FTSE 100 stayed in positive territory on coronavirus recovery hopes, closing at 5,849.42 +95.64 (1.66%).

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on the back of a recovery in oil prices as a number of countries eased coronavirus-induced restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.

The S&P 500 has climbed about 30% from its March lows on the back of unprecedented stimulus measures and signs of a plateau in new COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world.