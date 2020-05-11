DB Live: Edinburgh Airport and quarantines; Virgin Atlantic

Monday update

8am: Edinburgh Airport restrictions

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said airlines may choose not to fly under new quarantine rules.

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the 14-day restriction on travellers entering the country.

Mr Dewar said: “The biggest question is whether airlines will fly in these conditions. It is very serious for us.”

France and Ireland not on quarantine list

Passengers arriving from France and Ireland will be exempt from quarantine measures that will come into force in the UK before the end of the month.

A 14-day quarantine ruling is expected which will require travellers from elsewhere to self-isolate.

Following Boris Johnson’s televised speech, No 10 confirmed a reciprocal deal with the government in Paris meant restrictions would not apply to passengers from France.

In a joint statement, the UK and French governments said they had agreed to “work together in taking forward appropriate border measures”, adding: “This co-operation is particularly necessary for the management of our common border.”

The statement added: “No quarantine measures would apply to travellers coming from France at this stage; any measures on either side would be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner.

“A working group between the two governments will be set up to ensure this consultation throughout the coming weeks.”

7am: Heathrow calls for Border clarity

Heathrow Airport called on the UK government to lay out its plans on how borders will be re-opened, after it said that its passenger numbers plunged 97% in April.

The airport called on the government to explain how the country could exit the quarantine plan and re-open borders to allow the movement of people and goods.

6.30am: Virgin Atlantic talks

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic is seeking new funds from private investors in a bid to avoid collapse, according to a report today.

The airline is set to discuss potential financing options with several private sector investors, including Cerberus Capital Management, Centerbridge Partners, Apollo Global Management and Greybull Capital.

The company’s financing talks are said to include equity stake sale against potential commercial loans or other forms of credit.

5am: Markets

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported new coronavirus cases.

Investors in Asia were encouraged by a further easing of restrictions in New Zealand, while Japan plans to end a state of emergency for areas where infections have stabilised.

Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.5% in afternoon trade from as high as 1.8% to hit its highest since 6 March.

Oil prices opened about 1% lower on a continuing overhang of supplies.

Brent crude futures lost 22 cents to $30.75 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 15 cents to $24.59.

