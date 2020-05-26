DB Live: Stelios target quits easyJet; Stagecoach; Aston Martin

Tuesday update

7am: EasyJet director to leave

One of four directors whom easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou tried to unseat last week has announced he is leaving the company.

Finance director Andrew Findlay has advised the board of his intention to leave. His contract runs until May 2021. He thanked shareholders for re-electing him at last Friday’s general meeting called by Stelios to vote him and fellow directors off the board.

He will continue with his existing responsibilities while the company finds a successor.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO, said today: “Since I joined in 2017, Andrew and I have worked extremely well together.

“As the longest standing member of the airline management board, Andrew has and continues to provide solid financial steerage and guidance. This has been particularly so during recent months when he was quick to secure liquidity and deliver a significant reduction in cash burn.

“I speak on behalf of my fellow colleagues in that we will be sorry to see him leave next year, however we all look forward to working with Andrew over the coming 12 months as we successfully steer easyJet though this unprecedented times for the industry.”

Mr Findlay said: “Although I have given notice to leave easyJet in a year’s time, I remain fully committed to the business to support Johan and to ensure easyJet successfully weathers this unprecedented time for the airline industry.

“By the end of my notice period I will have been with this great company for almost six years and it will be the right time to pass the financial reins to someone who will help take easyJet into its next chapter.

“I would like to thank the shareholders who supported me and my fellow Directors in the recent General Meeting. I intend to repay that support in the coming year”

7am: Stagecoach notes transport transition plan

Stagecoach said in a statement that bus operators are in discussions with the Scottish and Welsh Governments on how increases in bus services can be introduced.

It noted the UK Government’s announcement of a bus, tram and light rail restart programme to facilitate a phased increased in local services in England.

The Department for Transport has announced that it is making available a further £254 million for buses and £29 million for trams and light rail to help increase the frequency and capacity of services as steps are taken to ease lockdown measures in England. The DfT has also confirmed that the funding will be kept under review.

The Scottish government will today unveil its plans for transport during the lockdown transition period.

Aston Martin confirms CEO change

Luxury car maker Aston Martin Lagonda has confirmed that CEO Andy Palmer will leave the company and will be replace by Tobias Moers. He will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire and will join on 1 August.

In the interim period Keith Stanton, currently Vice President and Chief Manufacturing Operations Officer, is appointed interim Chief Operating Officer to support the executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll.

Mr Stroll said: “The Board has determined that now is the time for new leadership to deliver our plans.”

6.30am: AI firm raises funds

Exscientia, an Oxford-based AI-driven drug discovery company which was founded at Dundee University, has raised $60m through a Series C financing round.

The funding will be used to expand Exscientia’s existing portfolio and pipeline and to accelerate international expansion.

Exscientia was a Dundee University spin-out in 2012 and relocated is head office to Oxford Science Park in November 2018. It is chaired by Alex Snow, the founder of Oxford Sciences Innovation. He also played rugby union for Harlequins and England.